Secondary School Teacher Arrested For Raping A 12-Year-Old Student In Delta (Pics)

A private secondary school teacher, identified as Benjamin Job, has been arrested by the police in Warri, Delta State, for allegedly r@ping a 12-year-old JSS2 student of the school.

It was gathered that he was arrested on Tuesday, June 14, after the girl narrated what transpired to her parents.

According to a source, “He’s an English teacher in Gavriella school, here in Warri. He has been s#xually har@ssing her, touching her b@@bs and all of that. When we found out, we went to report him to the school authority and they promised to sack him, but apparently, they didn’t.

This morning, her mom started perceiving an offensive smell from her and queried her, after much talking and questions she finally opened up and told her mom what happened.

She said the English teacher dr@gged her to the toilet from the stairs and forced himself on her. We had to go to the school to de@l with him before arresting him, he’s currently in the custody of the police.



