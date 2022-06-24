See Ekweremadu’s Kidney Donor Visa Application Letter To British High Commission

British Visa – Medical
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, PhD, CFR
(Deputy President of the Senate 2007 • 2019)
ENUGU WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT
December 28, 2021
Visa Section British High Commission Abuja
Dear Sir/Madam,
RE: MEDICAL VISA APPLICATION FOR UKPO NWAMINI DAVID
I am writing in support of the visa application made by Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.
David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding. I have enclosed a statement of my bank account.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require additional information.
Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.
Yours faithfully
tk, SENATOR IKE EKWEREMADU, PhD, CFR