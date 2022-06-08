See Full Result Of APC Presidential Primary For 2023 Election

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Has Won the APC Presidential Primary for the 2023 General Election. The Results are as Follows
1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Scored 1271 Votes
2. Rotimi Amaechi. Scored 316 Votes
3. Yemi Osinbajo. Scored 235 Votes
4. Sen. Ahmed Lawan Scored. 152 Votes
5. Yahaya Bello. Scored. 47 Votes
6. David Umahi Scored 38 Votes
7. Sen. Ben Ayede. Scored 37 Votes
8. Sen. Ahmed Rufai Sani. Scored 4 Votes
9. Hon. Chukwuemeka. Scored 1 vote.
10. Ogbonnaya Onu Scored 1 vote
11. Jack Rich. Scored. 0 Vote
12. Pastor Bakare. Scored 0 vote
13. Sen. Rochas Okorocha. Scored. 0 Vote
14. Chief Mukelu. Scored. 0 Vote