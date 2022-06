I got admitted to University of Ibadan early this year.

I changed my wardrobe, to include more of hoodies, shorts, joggers, track suits, cotton t-shirts, sport wears, plain jeans.

Got my self other stuffs like deodorant, conditioner, body cream and all that stuffs.

Then I changed my hair style, went dread way with some little fade.

I am Kantangite so I got the base ball bat to go against my rivals.

Tarra, I became the finest boy in University of Ibadan.

Girls love me.

