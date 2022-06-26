‘See How I Prepared A Hot And Spicy Vegetable Jollof Rice On A Budget’ (Pictures)

Someone served me this jollof yesterday and I asked her what she used because it was so hot, spicy and delicious. She told me and I promised to make it this weekend. Though she didn’t use spring onions.
Pics1
Ingredients.
Small/short grain rice 500
Shawa fish. 300 ( I fried it off cam)
Spring onions 100
Vegetable Oil 280
Tomato paste 100
Fresh pepper ( with some crushed garlic) 100
Seasoning cubes 50
Pics 2
Heated the oil and the onions, some of the spring onions, pepper and tomato paste to stir fry for some time.
Pics 3
After some mins of frying the tomato paste I added seasoning cubes.
Pics 4
I added enough water to cook the rice. Covered and allowed it boil very well then I added the washed rice and covered to done.