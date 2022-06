I was lost of what to cook and I’ve been craving Chinese sauce with white rice. So I decided to make it today.

Pics 1. Main ingredients for my Chinese sauce.

Mixed veggies

Dark soy sauce

Chicken breast

Corn starch.

Pics 2

Stir frying cut parts of the chicken breast with onions while adding the dark soy sauce.

Pics 3 .. added the fresh pepper, stired and covered to simmer for some mins.

Pics 4.

Added the chicken broth.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related