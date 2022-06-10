See How This Nigerian Man Has Changed 5 Months After Leaving Nigeria (Before & After)

A Nigerian man has shared photos showing how much he has changed since he left Nigeria five months ago.
He Posted His Before And Now Photos On His Twitter Handle As Sighted By NaijaCover And Wrote;
”25 Years in Nigeria Vs 5 Months Outside Nigeria”
A Nigerian man has shared photos showing how much he has changed since he left Nigeria five months ago.
He Posted His Before And Now Photos On His Twitter Handle As Sighted By NaijaCover And Wrote;
”25 Years in Nigeria Vs 5 Months Outside Nigeria”
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.