See How To Detect Fake Bank Alert

Have you ever been scammed through fake alert? If you have not, definitely, this article is for you. Read to the end of this article, as you will learn how to detect fake bank alert.

A lot of Nigerians have been scammed through this fake bank alert, especially those in the POS business.

Remember, this could happen to anyone, but to prevent you from falling victim, here are the things to look out for.

Red Flags to Check Out For:

♻️Check Out For Misspellings.

♻️They will ask for your account number which is not out of place, and also ask for your phone number, and that is out of place. That’s a red flag. No one needs your phone number to send you money.

♻️Have a precise knowledge of how much was there before, and if it corresponds with the previous amount then you’re on track. If not you might just be about to be scammed.

♻️If you were sent a mail, check the email source and look out for the official email address of your bank.

♻️Check the authenticity of the mobile app used.

How to Detect Fake Bank Alerts:

Using The GTBank Alert Picture below as a Case Study; One is Original And One is Fake. Here are the ways to spot a fake Credit/Debit Alert ����‍♂️

—– —– —–

1. No full stop behind GTBank

It is “GTBank” and not “GTBank.”

2. After the amount is either “DR” or “CR”. It is always in capital letters.

For example, Amt: 245,000.00 CR and not Amt:NGN 245,000.00 Cr

OR

Amt: 109,500.00 DR and not Amt:109,500.00 Dr

3. For fake alert, there is no “NGN” before the amount.

For example, Amt: 245,000.00 CR instead of Amt: NGN245,000.00 CR

OR

Amt: 109,000.00 DR instead of Amt: NGN109,000.00 DR

4. Check Account Balance

When in doubt of the authenticity of a Credit/Debit SMS, you can confirm that the transaction has been completed by logging into your GTBank Mobile, confirm via USSD, GT World App or visiting the nearest ATM to check your account balance.

#GTBankCares

5. Check Your E-mail

Check your email that is linked to your bank – the one that is registered with your bank. If you don’t have an email for bank alerts, then you can open one and link it to your account to help you clear your doubts about the financial transaction that took place.

With this email, you also get access to your bank statement and your account balance, all in your email.

Once you received the suspected bank alert, check your email source.

6. Check the Credit Alert You Received if it Contains Your Available Balance

Fake bank alerts will not contain your available balance so you can easily detect the fake alert if your account balance does not reflect along with transfer payment done by your customers/buyers.

7. Avoid Clicking on Links that Request Your Bank Account Details or giving out your bank information to a stranger either via email, phone call or online platform. Be warned and stay safe.

Be conversant with the USSD codes you can use to check your bank account balance.

Codes To Check Bank Account Balance

Access bank *901*5#

Eco-bank *326*0#

Fidelity bank *770*0#

First bank *894*0#

FCMB *329*00#

GT bank *737*6*1#

Heritage bank *322*030#

Stanbic bank *909#

Keystone bank *7111*1#

Sterling bank *822*00#

UBA bank *919*00#

Unity bank *7799#

Wema bank *945*0#

Zenith bank *966*00#

Hope this was helpful �.

Be Vigilante ; Shine Ya Eyes �

