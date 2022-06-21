See How To Make Toasted Plain Cakes Without An Oven (Pics & Video)

Hi everyone,

Today I share another quick flour recipe for toasted Plain Cakes. You can make this type of cake without an Oven and it’s a very quick snack idea for the kids

See below for details.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vcRcjbTNjE

INGREDIENTS (enough to prepare about 30 pieces)

Flour – 4 cups

Sugar – 1 cup

Baking Powder – 5 teaspoons

Butter – 160 grams

Eggs – 6

Liquid milk – 140 ml

Milk Flavour (Powder) – 3 tablespoons

Water (Room Temperature) – About 400 ml

Toaster

Brand : Tamashi

Model : TSM-2SB

