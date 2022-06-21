See How To Make Toasted Plain Cakes Without An Oven (Pics & Video)

Hi everyone,
Today I share another quick flour recipe for toasted Plain Cakes. You can make this type of cake without an Oven and it’s a very quick snack idea for the kids
See below for details.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vcRcjbTNjE
INGREDIENTS (enough to prepare about 30 pieces)
Flour – 4 cups
Sugar – 1 cup
Baking Powder – 5 teaspoons
Butter – 160 grams
Eggs – 6
Liquid milk – 140 ml
Milk Flavour (Powder) – 3 tablespoons
Water (Room Temperature) – About 400 ml
Toaster
Brand : Tamashi
Model : TSM-2SB