See How To Make Toasted Plain Cakes Without An Oven (Pics & Video)

Hi everyone,
Today I share another quick flour recipe for toasted Plain Cakes. You can make this type of cake without an Oven and it’s a very quick snack idea for the kids

See below for details.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vcRcjbTNjE

INGREDIENTS (enough to prepare about 30 pieces)

Flour – 4 cups
Sugar – 1 cup
Baking Powder – 5 teaspoons
Butter – 160 grams
Eggs – 6
Liquid milk – 140 ml
Milk Flavour (Powder) – 3 tablespoons
Water (Room Temperature) – About 400 ml

Toaster
Brand : Tamashi
Model : TSM-2SB

