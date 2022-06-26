I was searching for the certificate of a course I once did and came across one of my primary school receipt. Although I’m good at keeping documents but didn’t know I still have this primary school receipt. I feel nostalgic seeing this . Many of my age mate may not find anything of such even close to late 90s
Oya send any old school fees receipt or document that is over 30 years if you have any.
‘See My School Receipt In 1989’
