See The ₦3,600 Catfish A Nairalander Bought In Enugu (Pictured)

Look at the cat fish I bought N3600 in Enugu.

a 2kg point and kill.

I was told 1 kg is now N1800.

Last year 1kg was N1000 here, but now it’s N1800.

