I was surprised to see fish of #700 bought yesterday by a nairalander yesterday.

https://www.nairaland.com/7133328/please-see-700-naira-fish

This is the one I bought for #600 this morning along Iwo road. Each goes for #300 for sharwa fish anywhere in Ibadan except the fish seller is greedy and the buyer does not know what’s up.

How much is it in you area?

Pls mod move to front page so everybody can see that it’s not too worst in every part of Nigeria.

