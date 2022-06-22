‘See The Comments That Made Me Realize Yahoo Yahoo Has Finished Our Youths’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A guy posted this on facebook and see the reaction of guys. Does it meam majority of our youths are into yahoo yahoo? I wish i can screenshot all the comments… They are much

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: