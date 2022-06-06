‘See The Diced Tomatoes And Fresh Pepper I Bought N200 And How I Prepared It’

Last night I snacked on a full ball of pineapples and sardine…and my tummy really dealt with me all thru the night.

So this morning since Mondays are usually my rest days,I was badly craving for another combo because my period came like a volcano this morning and I needed something light to calm it down.

I sent my daughter to go get me tomatoes and fresh pepper #200.
The sizes of the tomatoes really no be my mate…the annoying part was the fresh pepper.

I had to show them to my neighbors and we laughed it off …I kid you not naija is gone for good.

