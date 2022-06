They said i always told them to think outside the box, i love this absolutely is there a way to preserve it and put it in collections? I love their efforts and originality.

Ps:

I sent the school messenger to get a real cake so we can celebrate with that.

Happy Birthday to me

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related