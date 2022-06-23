‘See The Lunch I Wasted ₦1,700 For. I Will Rather Cook My Meals Henceforth’ (Pics)

The rain has kept me indoors since morning, not letting me know what to do with my life. So I slept only to wake up and realize I’ve not eaten.

I strolled to a nearby eatery and this was what I got for 1700. E no even “ok me”.

Its better to cook your own meals o.. I can’t wait for this regime to be over.

Semo 300

Soup 1 portion 400

Goat meat. That small thing 1k.

They tricked me into buying that soup because what I saw on the menu list was ognono 200 only to finish eating and the lady now told me it’s 400. I checked again and saw that the menu list has torn. That was why the price of the ognono now tilted down and pointed to the wrong price ( 200).

Why would they even sell soup separately? Is that not wrong?

