Former Kebbi State Governor, Distinguished Senator Adamu Aliero has decamped from the APC for PDP.

Aliero is a two-time Governor of Kebbi State, former FCT Minister and presently Senator representing Kebbi Central in the Senate.

Aliero withdrew from the Primary where outgoing Governor, Abubakar Bagudu won the APC ticket.

Kebbi now has 2 PDP Senators after Senator Abdullahi decamped last week.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related