Senator Daduut Congratulates Tinubu For Victory In APC Presidential Primary

Says Tinubu would transform Nigeria if elected

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district in the National Assembly Prof Nora Ladi Daduut ,has congratulated the former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

It could be recalled that Tinubu on Wednesday defeated 14 other contestants to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 elections .

He polled 1,271 votes to win the ticket defeating Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who got 316 votes to place second while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Seven of the 23 contestants withdrew from the race to support Mr Tinubu.

Senator Daduut in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos on Thursday described Tinubu as the best man for the Job .

Prof Daduut who has empowered over 10,000 of her constituents since she got elected about a year ago described Tinubu as a man who had toiled and sacrificed far beyond any other politician in the struggle to ensure civilian rule, which the nation and its teeming mass of people are witnessing today.

She said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development.

The statement further reads that ” I congratulate our national leader His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your victory at the APC 2022 special convention for presidential primary to be the flag bearer of our great party.

I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023 because he has been tested and trusted ,his good works in Lagos state as Governor says a lot ”

We will continue to pray for your victory come 2023 and we believe that our country will progress in Africa.

I also laud my sister Mrs Oluremi Tinubu for her support to her husband at all times .

Senator Daduut further pledged that she would work to ensure that the APC Presidential candidate emerges victorious at the polls .

‘ I am confident that the people of Plateau South Senatorial district would support you and ensure you emerge victorious at the polls ” ,she further added .

Senator Daduut vowed to continue to put the interest of her constituents’ first in all her dealings .



https://leaders.ng/2022/06/09/senator-daduut-congratulates-tinubu-for-victory-in-apc-presidential-primary/

