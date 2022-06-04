Sensitive Election Materials Will No Longer Be Kept With CBN – Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of the independent National Electoral commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says sensitive electoral materials will in the meantime no longer be routed through the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also specifically notes that, beginning from the Ekiti State Governorship election, INEC will not keep its sensitive materials with the CBN.

According to him, this decision is to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined up Elections are not compromised.

The INEC Chairman stated this while responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue in Elections in Abuja.

Several individuals and groups have raised serious concern about the sanctity of Elections materials kept with the CBN, after stories about the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, indicating interest to contest for the country’s presidential seat hit the airwaves in recent months.



Channels TV

On the CBN Governor political partisanship, sensitive electoral materials for the upcoming guber elections in Ekiti State will not be kept in the CBN office. INEC will do everything to preserve the integrity of our elections. – Prof Mahmood Yakubu

