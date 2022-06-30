Seven Trials Funke Akindele & Husband Endured In Marriage

By Khadijat Lawal

Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele; and rapper turn filmmaker, Abdulrasheed Bello fondly known as JJC Skillz, walked down the aisle in 2016. The couple welcomed their set of twins in 2018.

However, having spent six years together, JJC Skillz on Thursday revealed via his verified Instagram account that he has been separated from the actress for three months.

While marriage is not a bed of roses as it has its ups and downs, here are some of the rocky moments the couple faced during the six years they spent together.

Child birth controversy/Prophecy

A year after their marriage, founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, revealed that Funke won’t have a child before she dies. But with deep prayers, this can be reversed.

“She is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.

“Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage.

Contrary to the pastor’s revelation, Funke and JJC Skillz welcomed their set of twins in 2018 in the UK.

Surrogacy/child birth saga

Barely two months after the couple’s twins arrived, speculations emerged on how the actress got pregnant and the eventual birth of the twins.

According to the news that made the wards it was reported that Akindele-Bello disclosed that her twins were born through a surrogate. The rumours further stated that Akindele-Bello decided to opt for surrogacy after a few failed attempts at getting pregnant after she allegedly lost a pregnancy with twins in 2017 among other claims of pregnancy and miscarriages.

Breaking COVID-19 protocols

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak which ravaged virtually all the sectors of the economy, Funke and JJC Skillz were arraigned before a Lagos court on Monday, April 6, 2020, for defying the orders of the Lagos state government which had banned social gatherings and ordered residents to stay at home.

The party was said to have been in celebration of her husband’s birthday, in which celebrities like Naira Marley among others were present. This was contrary to the social distancing measures which the NCDC advised Nigerians to maintain in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Akindele appeared in a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control video to raise awareness about coronavirus.

She defended Saturday’s party, saying that everyone who attended had been living in her house for several days.

The court later convicted and fined the couple N100,000 each for flaunting the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

The magistrate also held that the couple must serve 14-day community service and thereafter observe a period of isolation.

Physical assault to son

JJC Skillz was accused of physically assaulting one of his sons by his ex, Mella in a post via her Instagram handle.

“While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma”

Mella claimed that JJC Skillz inflicted grievous bodily harm on their son. He later released a post where he downplayed the rumours about the crisis in their marriage.

Break up allegations

There have been numerous allegations that the duo have gone their separate ways in the past years. Moreso, the rumours speculated that Funke is not supporting her husband’s new TV project among others and that their marriage has indeed endured tough times.

Leave the house

JJC Skillz revealed that about three months ago, Funke asked her husband to leave her house and he complied. This reason for her action is however not known

Final straw

Amid all of the alleged breakups comes the straw that broke the cames back as JJC Skillz announced that they’ve walked their separate ways.

Bello via his verified Instagram account announced to his friends and fans that he and the multiple award-winning actress has called it quits with their marriage. He, however, locked the comment section of the post.



https://dailytrust.com/seven-trials-funke-akindele-husband-endured-in-marriage

