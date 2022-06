Seyi Makinde Leads Ekiti PDP Governorship Election Campaign Council

June 9, 2022

Press Statement

PDP Constitutes Ekiti Governorship Election National Campaign Council

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the National Campaign Council for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election.

The members of the Ekiti Governorship Election National Campaign Council are as follows:

1. H.E. Engr. Seyi Makinde Chairman

2. H.E. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Deputy Chairman

3. H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Member

4. H.E. Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike Member

5. H.E. Udom Emmanuel Member

6. H. E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja Member

7. Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu Member

8. Arch. Setonji Kosheodo Member

9. Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo Member

10. Chief Dr. Ali Obasi Odefa Member

11. Chief Dan Osi Orbih Member

12. Hon. Debo Ologunagba Member

13. Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe Member

14. H. E. Dr. Ayo Fayose Member

15. H. E. Dr. Olusegun Mimiko Member

16. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN Member

17. Chief Olabode George, CON Member

18. Dr. Eddy Olafeso Member

19. Sen. Biodun Olujimi Member

20. Hon. Ladi Adebutu Member

21. Hon. Adekoya Adesegun Abdul-Majeed Member

22. Chief Jimi Agbaje Member

23. Sen. Ayo Akinyelure Member

24. Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo Member

25. Sen. Adenigba Fadahunsi Member

26. Mazi Samuel Ifeanyi Ohuabunwa Member

27. Ms. Debby Nicol Member

28. Hon. Akinjo Victor Kolade Member

29. Hon. Ikengbolu Gboluga Dele Member

30. Hon. Bamidele Salam Member

31. Hon. Ajilesoro Abimbola Taofeek Member

32. Hon. Oke Oluwole Busayo Member

33. Hon. Abass Adigun Adekunle Member

34. Hon. Olajide A. Stanley Member

35. Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo Member

36. Hon. Olatunji Abiola Shoyinka Member

37. Hon. Ajokpa Oghene Emmanuel Member

38. Hon. Tajudeen A. Obasa Member

39. Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro Member

40. Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele Member

41. Hon. Fatai Adams Member

42. Dr. Adekunle Akindele Member

43. Hon. Aivoji Philip Olabode Member

44. Mr. Omolase Lanre Member

45. Dr. Bode Iwaloye Member

46. Engr. Clement Faboyede Member

47. Hon. Bode Obanla Member

48. Dr. Adediran A. Olajide (Jandor) Member

49. Mr. Tony Ologunagba Member

50. Barr. Ikare Lawrence Member

51. Hon. Ajayi Fatai Member

52. Mrs. Titi Ojo Member

53. Hon. Atipo Foluso Member

54. Hon. Nurudeen Rasheed Member

55. Hon. Adamo Amusa Member

56. Mrs. Daramola Bimpe Member

57. Alh. Yusuf Hamzat Member

58. Nuru Shehu Member

59. Edoh Sheidu Idris Eric Member

60. Demola Olanrewaju Member

61. Ms. Biola Sonaike Member

62. Alhaji Alani Ajoseh Member

63. Barr. Tony Idikwu Member

64. Hon. Tunde Hunpatin Member

65. Mrs. Augustina Ogar Member

66. Mr. Emmanuel Monyeh Member

67. Momoh Jimoh Member

68. Hon. Usman Musa Member

69. Mr. Akinsola Popoola Member

70. Hon. Tope Aladesuyi Member

71. Hon. Lase Longe Member

72. Dr. Lekan Ayantunji Member

73. Hon. Sikirat Sobaloju Member

74. Hon. Yaya Akinble Member

75. Hon. Abidoye Saheed Member

76. Hon. Omikunle Olayinka Member

77. Hon. Adesina Lookman Member

78. Hon. Lere Olayinka Member

79. Richard Ihediwa Member

80. Chief Dele Olowogorioye Member

81. Hon. Adedamola Adegbite Administrative Secretary

The date for the inaugural meeting of the Campaign Council and other details will be announced in due course.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/100050658511735/posts/pfbid0nMBE7p4djos6jzYNsnku5HGPwwdCTMrtBLhpzu1WGjG8pSnNr3aeKutSV8KN69D6l/?d=n

