Shamsudeen Idris Emerges Winner Misters Of Nigeria Pageant 2022 (Photos)

The second edition of Misters of Nigeria Pageant was held in the capital city of imo state, Owerri, on Friday 24th, June 2022.

Hosted by Nigeria’s fast rising actor and ex big brother Naija housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem, dstv Pop Central host Grandprince ITA and Mc by Jaycee the radio prince, red carpet hosted by Kenzy Udosen, the event was filled with glitz and excitement as 15 pulchritudinous men grace the stage to compete for one of the most prestigious male pageant titles in Nigeria.

The competition began all the way back in January where over 1500 potential contestants registered with hopes of becoming the next Mister of Nigeria, they were then cut down to a Top 70 and then finally to a Top 37.

The Top 37 competed in various tasks until a Top 15 emerged

Shamsudeen Idris, an athlete, human rights activist and graduate of International Relations from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who represented Kano state was crowned the overall winner by the Judges, as the Misters of Nigeria 2022. As parts of his achievements, he was rewarded with mouthwatering prizes worth over 4 million Naira.

The other winners who make up Shamsudeen’s royal court for the Night includes:

1st Runner up

Isinwa Senator — Imo

2nd Runner up

Amaechi Stanley — Abia

3rd Runner up

Olime Spencer — Edo

Misters of Nigeria Ambassador

Wisdom Otormay — Jigawa

Misters of Nigeria Top Model

Inyiekwe Stanley — Enugu

According to the statement made by the organisers of the event, the Top 4 contestants earn the right to represent Nigeria internationally at any of the following international male pageants: Mister Global, Mister Model International, Manhunt International and Caballero Universal respectively.

The new winners are also charged to imbibe good conduct during their reign and act in furtherance of community development, growth and other National interests.

