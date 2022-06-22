Share Your Experiences Using This Electrical Appliance (Pictured)

The Boiling Ring(Heater) is a very common household electrical appliance in Nigeria. It can be adapted for various uses like boiling water and cooking light meals.

The Heater has caused a lot of disasters and even claimed lives in homes due to improper usage.

Back then in School, I and my roommates used this heater to prepare roasted chicken. When we kill a chicken, we remove the feathers and all the intestines and other necessary ‘removables’.

We then insert the heater through the orifice created at the anus region and plug the heater. After some minutes, the chicken becomes fully roasted. We then order some Budweiser Beer to use and wash it down.

Share your experience(s) using this electrical appliance.

