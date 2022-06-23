Share Your Job Experience Working With Foreign Bosses

We may have experienced one thing or the other while carrying out our activities in work places owned by foreign (Chinese, Indians, Lebanese, American, British etc) individuals and we definitely must have experienced either sweet or harsh conditions. As for me, my Boss is fond using the statements below which she is always serious with-

‘Nigeria has plenty workers (many jobless people looking for jobs), if you cannot work, collect your salary and go!’ In cases like this, i just try to put in my best and make sure i seek better opportunities.

I have also noticed that they (Chinese) have no job descriptions for their jobs, you are made to work in all departments at once or at intervals and some do not have a well described closing time.

Also, they do not care your dressing type, just do your job diligently and seriously.

Kindly share yours

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related