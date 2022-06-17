Shehu Sani On Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Those outside of Kaduna who are citing Kaduna as a good example of Muslim Muslim Ticket should relocate and come and live with us.There are a good number of vacant properties with good prices on the outskirts of the city.

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1537416775628906499

