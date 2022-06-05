Shepherds Are Called To Serve: Strengthen Them In Prayers

So How Should We Think Of Pastors?

Some churches esteem their pastors too little and some churches esteem them too much. As always, the Apostle Paul threads this needle precisely:

“This is how one should regard us, as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found faithful.” (1 Corinthians 4:1–2 ESV)

As servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God.

That’s a unique description – one which has very few points of contact with worldly models of leadership and authority. In fact, Jesus told his disciples to look away from those models and to focus exclusively on him. He said:

“You know that those who are considered rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. 43 But it shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, 44 and whoever would be first among you must be slave of all. 45 For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:42–45 ESV)

If you are a pastor or an elder – lead like Jesus. Look away from the CEO, the sports star, the Instagram influencer and the politician – and look to Jesus. Be a servant. Be a waiter. Serve them good food from the Word of God. Carry them when they are weak. Teach them when they are ignorant. Correct them when they stray. Sacrifice for their health and well-being.

Do that, and your people will appreciate you and your Master will reward you.

That is more than you deserve and all that you should aspire to.

If you are a church that has a pastor, require him to be faithful.

Not perfect.

Not sinless.

Not god-like in power and authority.

Just faithful.

Faithful to his wife, faithful in his faith, faithful in his work, faithful in his worship, faithful in his service.

If he is not, remove him – not from the Book of Life, obviously, but from his office and vocation. Mourn his fall, support his recovery, deal with any fallout – but don’t for a second lose faith or hope in the goodness and power of the Lord. Nothing eternal or essential has changed. The food is still good, the kitchen is still open, the banquet is still lavish – and Jesus is still reigning over it all.

Thanks be to God!

