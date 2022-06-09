Shettima Should Be The Best VP For Tinubu (Opinion)

If Apc, Tinubu and SW as a region want to win the presidency, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is the only perfect combo cos I doubt if North will vote Christian VP or a female VP irrespective of Religion.

I watched Shettima speaking on Channels TV. He was able to pass his message maturely without throwing tantrum. He should be a good candidate for VP.

Shettima is from NE same as Atiku, as long as Buhari and co in NW will keep to their promises, NE votes would be shared. NC are the election deciders in Nigeria, SW have been maintaining their friendships with them.

Pdp and LP would share SE/SS votes, Apc should at least be gett6 25% from those 2 regions, SW is secured

