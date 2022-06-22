Should I Arrest & Sue My Brother-in-law For This?

Good morning everyone,

Pardon me if I am posting this under the wrong section (this is my first time of posting on this platform).

To the matter….

I need legal & other advice on how to handle a situation that’s causing me a lot of mental stress. I loaned 280,000 Naira to my cousin’s husband around January for his business. There was no written agreement (I blame myself for this) because I felt it would be awkward to ask a family member to sign papers before I help him. Although I have other proofs like recorded calls and conversations where I asked for my money and he kept on begging for more time. The agreement we had was for him to payback by March. I had plans to purchase a fairly used Keke-napep with this 280k (plus some money I had reserved in my account).

When it was time to pay, I called him a lot to ask for my money. Sometimes, he’ll pick and beg for more time. Sometimes, he’ll pick and just leave me saying “hello hello hello” without a word from him. Most of the time he won’t even pick my calls. He once asked me to send my account number but he didn’t send anything (I felt like a joke). This went on from March, April & May. During this period, I had spent, on feeding & other bills, all the money I was supposed to add to the 280k in order to purchase the Keke-napep. This Keke-napep would have generated money for this bills if I had bought it then.

I’ve been staying at his place since beginning on this month because I don’t have any money to fend for myself. When I came here, he told me that his customers promise to send the money before 15th of this month but they didn’t. Now he said they promise to send it by the end of this month. All these while I have been patient and tolerant with everything, including the treatment I’ve been receiving since I came here (I don’t even want to go into these treatments). I’ve been staying indoor since I came here because I don’t know anywhere in this area. Just sitting one place and waiting for time to run makes me think about a lot of things and it’s depressing.

I can’t take this anymore. Even if I have a soft spot for family members, I also need to think of myself by taking necessary measures to get my money back before they ruin my plan of purchasing something that will help me survive daily. I need advice, please

