‘Should I Attend This Wedding Or Not?’

Dear Nairalanders, Good evening to you all. I’m in a state of delima right now and I’m so confused on what to do that’s why I decided to bring the issue here.

I have a Cousin, he’s wealthy and we used to be very close to each other, we do alot of things and talking together. Even when we do meet at Villa during festive periods, we are always together 24/7 that people do think I’m the one eating his money. (If cousins were to marry each other, we would’ve married ourselves)

So fast forward to 2020, things began to take a new turn, he began to change towards me completely, he hardly picks my calls, neither does he reach out to me thereafter to know why I called (Mind you, I’m not a leech to him, as my family were very comfortable too) When I lost my mom (May her soul rest in peace) this my said cousin never called me to sympathize with me, and I didn’t hold it against him either. He started giving me space, I tried everything possible to know why the sudden space from him, but to no avail. So I kept my cool and distanced myself from him.

So fast forward to this 2022, his fiancee (Whom I knew her from him) called me on the 20th of last month to tell me that their wedding is on the 18th of this month and she would so much like me to be in attendance! My cousin never bothered informing me about it even till now!

Now my question is,’ Should I honour the said invitation by his Fiancee and attend their wedding or I should stay back and call her to wish her Happy Married Life after their Wedding?

Please help me push this to front page so I’ll get a wider audience to share their opinions.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related