‘Should I Break Up With My Girlfriend Because Of These?’

Nairalanders I need advice. I’ve been dating this girl for more than a year. But I have couple of challenges:

1) She doesn’t like to visit me except for a few times. She claims to be a virgin and says I might be tempted. That I need to pay her bride price before we can do all those. At times I wonder if there’s something she’s hiding.

2) Each time I try to break up, she sheds tears and involves her family members sometimes to beg me.

3) She is a prayerful type (she has MFM background). So, oftentimes she involves me in fasting.

4) She swings mood easily when things are not going on well. This part is really frustrating because she takes everything as fight when this happens. Infact, she hardly takes advice.

I love her but I’m not sure how to deal with those bad sides. Please I need help. I need advice.

