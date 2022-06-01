Should I Drop Out Or Not?

I’m 22, currently in my 3rd year (first semester) of a 5year course – Elect Elect. The problem is it’s a course I have no passion or likeness for.

A lot of days, since 20lvl to be exact, I’m in class and I’m like “What am I doing here?”. I see how my coursemates faces light up when something new is being taught or when practicals are going on but it’s the exact opposite for me. I’m unattentive in 80% of the classes and no matter how hard I try, I’m never as focused during practicals like the rest cus I just don’t have any interest in going on.

The two solutions I’m considering :

The first is to change courses, although that will set me back a year which means I’ll be 25 by the time I’m done, 26 if NYSC is calculated. I already lost 4yrs waiting for admission so the thought of being setback another year makes me cringe esp when I’ll be just a few years from 30 when I’m eventually done. That is if the possibility of yet another ASUU strike isn’t considered o. Time is precious.

The second is just dropping out and maybe going to one of the recognised IT institutions to study an industry course cus I still have interest in IT related stuff. Infact, it was once a discussion during the days I was still home struggling to get into school so I’m sure I’ll be backed. If I were to change courses sef in school, it would’ve been computer science. Another advantage of this for me is I’ll be in Lagos permanently where I’ll have opportunities to do several other things I want to do by the side as opposed to being in Ogbomosho (which is dead) where my school is. I never wanted to leave lag in the first place bit unilag had other ideas.

Well that’s it.

Inputs welcome.

Would appreciate if this was moved to fp.

