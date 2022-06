Let me just quickly summarise,

There is this girl where I work, she is 17 while I’m 24,I like her, don’t know if I should go and ask her out.. she looks way matured than her age.

Hope i won’t commit any crime doing that?

If yes how should I go about it guys?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related