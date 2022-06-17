‘Should I Tell My Male Friend What I Noticed About His Wife?’

Nairalanders I need y’all mature advice on this issue, No insults tho

I have been friends with my male friend for over 11years now, so he is more like a brother to me! He got married 3yrs ago, But we live in the same district, I do visit them once in a while! And I usually bump into his wife at market places, malls or on the street due to the fact that we live in the same district.

My friend is hardly around for the past few Weeks due to the fact that he do travel for work. . .But recently I have been seeing his wife with a Man just about the age of my friend, I have seen them together at the mall for 3 times now for a period interval of 3 weeks, I usually dodge and escape myself so they won’t see me! The last time I saw them together I took a sneak pictures of them, I don’t know this man, I have never seen him when I visit them, he is not a family member! I have been curious so I feel I should call the attention of my friend to this and send him the pictures too!

Should I tell him about it or what? I am confused!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related