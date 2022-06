In all honesty,I don’t think security guards in companies should be paid lower than the average office workers in companies,

I mean,how do you expect someone who sometimes won’t go home to make sure the company’s properties are safe during the midnight,even during the day,they make sure properties are safe.

A security guard getting paid with 15,000 naira in a month is too poor,educated or not,they are protecting lives.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related