‘Should We Hide Our Sisters’? (Photo)

I know 3 people whose younger sister married the man they were to marry.

1st one – 4 months to the wedding – Help me drop my sister in school. Sister got pregnant. Family insisted he marry her.

2nd one – Few weeks to wedding, came to announce he preferred the sister. Everyone prayed sister would decline. She didn’t. She went ahead to marry him.

3rd one – Man lived abroad and someone connected them. They had talked and planned for months. Man visits Nigeria, came to the house, met sister and she hosted him until the main babe came home. Man says he now wants sister.

By some very rare coincidence, all 3 ladies are over 47 today and haven’t gotten married yet.

Gisting about it today with a friend, she is asking if the sisters should be forgiven or if we should hide our sisters.

What can I say?

I don’t know biko.

My own sister would never marry or even get an inch close to a man connected to me in any way, but I guess we are all different.

Ladies, what do you say? @bukatyne

Let’s discuss and learn.

#chiomaifeanyieze

©️Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Copied from Facebook.

