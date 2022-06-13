Simon Ekpa Attacks Peter Obi, Threatens Political Rallies In The South-East

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Peter Obi should tell Biafrans what he know about the killings of Biafrans and dumping their bodies in a river. Biafrans are intact and are not moved. The first mega rallies of any political party in Biafraland will tell you whether Biafrans want election or exit



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1536053663910739968

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

If you want Freedom from Nigeria, you must follow our format, those who are thinking Peter Obi have anything to offer for Biafra are all ignorant. Peter Obi is the worst Governor of Anambra state. He killed Biafra agitators, dumped their bodies in a river. It was a sacrilege!

Apart from the fact that, we can’t exchange our freedom for his ambitions. This generation of agitators will prove to the world that we are resolute, ready and we are more than ready to take blame into the Biafra freedom. Those who stand on our way to freedom will be treated.

This particular time will prove to you all that the right people are here to get Biafra & we will take the advantage of this election. In due time, you all will call for no election by yourselves.

The Freedom of Biafra will no longer be negotiated, it is too late. Mark my word, in due time you all will join to call for no election. We are not against those collecting PVC



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1536050628266446849

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Those of you who think we are going to drop Biafra for a failed state, you are a jokers, we’ve crossed the rubicon. If you think Peter Obi have a chance, Biafra have more chance than Obi 2023. You will soon know why MNK needed just 100men out of 70mullions to liberate Biafra



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1535984462294573058

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

I want to assure Biafrans that those supporting Peter Obi are those that will vote against Biafra Referendum anyway, they are just 0.05 % of Biafrans and doesn’t represent us. They are the one Nigerianists. Biafrans will speak to them any day they call for mega rally



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1535900656250265600

I am Obi~Dient @RufusOnya Replying to @simon_ekpa

I will disagree with you on this occasion.

Biafra = Restructured Nigeria.

If Peter Obi amounts to Restructured Nigeria, I wounder why you would oppose Biafrans voting for him.

Vote for @PeterObi, if they then rig the election, you will have more course to seek to Biafran Republic



https://twitter.com/RufusOnya/status/1535902531301277696

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa Replying to @RufusOnya

You are ignorant of Nigeria, if you are conversant with Nig as you claim to be, you will understand that restructuring Nig need the approval of the National Assembly which is controlled by those who doesn’t want Referendum. Peter Obi will be the worst mistake, we can’t do that



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1535906009407004673

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Peter Obi deceiving you into fraudulent election is the worst mistake you can do you, we’ve made mistake in the past, we’ve take many risk in the past, but you see this coming election. We are ready to take any blame to make sure that Biafra people wish for no election is uphold



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1535899716491304961

