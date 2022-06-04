Singer, Mike Aboh Of Zule Zoo Slumps And Dies While Taking His Bath (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Michael Abo of the Zule Zoo music group has slumped and died while taking his bath today, IGBERETV reports.

His colleague, Al-Hassan Ibrahim shared the news on Instagram. He wrote;

“It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you…

My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more

Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can’t hide the fact that you’ve passed on on this day

I really cannot question God for I have lost the other part of myself, a brother and a friend

Oh Death Why”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeY1TeTqG9z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Zule Zoo,comprising Micheal Aboh and Al-Hassan Ibrahim came into limelight after the success of their smash hit, ‘Kerewa’, which was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for obscene content was the delight of many music lover in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

