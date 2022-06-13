Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Shot A Man Dead In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a yet-to-be named man in Housing Estate 33, Onitsha, Anambra state.

As at the time of this report, what led to the shooting is still unknown, but Salemgist learned that it is unconnected to the Monday-sit-at home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

A source who confirmed the ugly development called on everyone within the vicinity to stay at home because of the sporadic shooting going on at the moment.

The source said, “Stay away from 33/ housing if you are anywhere in onitsha, there is sporadic shooting going on.”

This is coming after IPOB said it will review the Monday sit-at-home in South East to enable Igbos collect their PVCs.

Disclosing this is a statement, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, IPOB “Directorate Of States” said a final decision will be announced soon.



Source: https://salemgists.com/unknown-gunmen-shot-a-man-dead-at-housing-estate-33-onitsha-anambra-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related