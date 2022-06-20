Six Most Wanted Cultists Arrested In Ogun (Photos)

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested six members of a notorious cult group in two separate operations.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Animbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, June 19, 2022, said the suspects have been on the wanted list of the command for their roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and it’s environs which led to the death of not less than four persons.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who have been unleashing rain of terror in shagamu since the beginning of this year.

They confessed to killing of one Animashaun in shagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of Sagamu.

They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure both of whom were killed at isote area of Sagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operation.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended the team for a well done job has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also directed that the arrested suspects be arraigned in court as soon as possible.



