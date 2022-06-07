Skit Maker, Madam Social Is Dead

Anambra-born, popular comedienne, Madam Social is gone.

ABUJAPRESS reports that Madam Social a comedienne who picked form at her old age has reportedly died.

Madam Social got her breakthrough on social media after one of her jokes appeared online and afterwards, she became a regular feature in several skits by Instagram comedians.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of death is yet to be announced, but the octogenarian reportedly died today according to information available our news desk.

