Smoky Hot Jollof Rice With Roasted Turkey Meat (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNCOQg77yic

Recipe:
Rice
Turkey meat
Tomatoes
Tomato Puree
Tatashi
Shombo
Pepper
Onions
Curry Powder
Thyme leaves
Rosemary leaves
Vegetable oil
Chicken seasoning
Salt
Bay leaves
Nutmeg powder
Garlic
Ginger

