Smoky Hot Jollof Rice With Roasted Turkey Meat (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNCOQg77yic
Recipe:
Rice
Turkey meat
Tomatoes
Tomato Puree
Tatashi
Shombo
Pepper
Onions
Curry Powder
Thyme leaves
Rosemary leaves
Vegetable oil
Chicken seasoning
Salt
Bay leaves
Nutmeg powder
Garlic
Ginger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNCOQg77yic
Recipe:
Rice
Turkey meat
Tomatoes
Tomato Puree
Tatashi
Shombo
Pepper
Onions
Curry Powder
Thyme leaves
Rosemary leaves
Vegetable oil
Chicken seasoning
Salt
Bay leaves
Nutmeg powder
Garlic
Ginger
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.