Sokoto Girl Leads National Common Entrance Exam With Highest Score

ABUJA–THE federal government, Monday, released the results of the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into unity colleges across the country.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, released the result after formally receiving it from NECO Registrar of National Examinations Council, NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi in his office, in Abuja.

With the release, he said the government would do everything to ensure that all admission processes are completed before July 1, 2022

Adamu, while presenting highlights of the result, announced a candidate, Miss Ajidagba Mariam Akanke, an indigene of Sokoto state as scoring the highest with 201. Her centre is Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos State.

The National Common Entrance Examination,NCEE, is for admission into the first year of Junior Secondary School,JSS 1,of federal unity colleges, administered to final year pupils of primary schools.

The examination was written on Saturday 7th May, 2022 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

A total number of seventy-one thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight (71,738) pupils registered, with 34.030 being males and 37,708 being females.

The Minister of Education said the state that registered the highest number of candidates is Lagos State with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat and 731 were absent while FCT was second with 8,623 candidates that registered, out of which 8,317 sat while 306 were absent.

Anambra State came third with 5,335 candidates that registered, out of which 5,070 sat and 265 were absent.

Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 candidates registered, out of which 3,745 sat and 755 were absent.

While the state that registered the least number of candidates is kebbi with 74 candidates.

The minister represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. David Adejo said the lowest score was 1 mark and it was scored by 15 candidates from various states.

According to the minister, the criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges are 60% merit, 30% equality of state and 10% exigency.

The Registrar National Examination Council NECO Professor Ibrahim Wushishi said overall performance this year was higher than that of last year.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/sokoto-girl-leads-with-highest-score-as-fg-releases-results-of-common-entrance-exam/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related