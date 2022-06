Soludo Debunks claims that Peter Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra is worth $100 million today

Where did you read or hear me make such false statement?

This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=192127969814399&id=106396578387539

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related