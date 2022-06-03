Some Benefits Of Tahajjud Prayers

If there is something you want in life and you are not praying tahajjud for it you don’t really want it.” — Shaykh Yasir Qadhi

”The Dua made at tahajjud is like an arrow that does not miss its target.” — Imaam Ash Shafi (RA)

Get up to pray in the dark when all are asleep and see how your path is lit and your life begins to shine. (Tahajjud)

Many people talk about Allah but very few talk to Allah. Bring Tahajjud and Du’a into your life and talk to Him.

If there is something you want to ask Allah, start praying tahajjud.

Tahajjud time is on even 15 mins before fajr so if you are a heavy sleeper you should try waking up atleast 20 mins before fajr and offer tahajjud.

Raise your hands in dua in tahajjud + be #consistent, Allah loves hearing our duas.

Abu Hurayra (Allah be pleased with him) reports that the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace be upon him) said,

“The best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer.” [Sahih Muslim]

#Benefits of #Tahajjud (The Night Prayer):

1 – Implementing the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah (Sallallahu alayhi was sallam) which he never use to miss.

2 – A way of getting your Dua’s accepted.

3 – A way of getting your sins forgiven.

4 – By performing it, it will bring light to your face and soul.

5 – It helps you fight your desires.

6 – It makes you closer to Allah .

7 – It builds the love of the Hereafter in your heart.

8 – It softens the heart and humbles you in front of Allah .

9 – It strengthens the Qur’an that you have memorized.

Narrated Abu Huraira (Radiallahu anhu): Allah’s Apostle (Peace be upon him) said, “Our Lord, the Blessed, the Superior, comes every night down on the nearest Heaven to us when the last third of the night remains, saying: “Is there anyone to invoke Me, so that I may respond to invocation? Is there anyone to ask Me, so that I may grant him his request? Is there anyone seeking My forgiveness, so that I may forgive him?” [Bukhari]

Spread the knowledge so it will be Sadqa-e-Jaaria (everlasting charity) for you In Shaa Allah.

The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever directs someone to a good, then he will have the reward equal to the doer of the action.” [Muslim 1893]

May Allah (SWT) increase our Imaan…����

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related