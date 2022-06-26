Son Of Late Emir Of Kano Marries 2 Wives On Same Day (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Mustapha Ado Bayero, the young son of Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, the late Emir of Kano has married two wives on the same day in the ancient city.

https://thenationonlineng.net/photos-kano-prince-takes-two-wives-on-same-day/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: