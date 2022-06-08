Sorting Of Votes Has Begun (APC Presidential Primary)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Sorting of votes has started.

Each Agent for aspirants are on stage now for the sorting and counting of votes.

I will be updating this thread with the numbers of votes each aspirant has got.

Reporting live from Eagle Square, Abuja.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: