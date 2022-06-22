South-East Should Not Waste Their Votes On Peter Obi (Video) – Ike Ekweremadu

The South-East will vote for PDP- Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
The lawmaker from Enugu state who acknowledged that Peter Obi is a credible candidate and “their son”, said the South-East needs to be dynamic and also know that Obi who is a former Governor of Anambra state can’t win the presidential election.
Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqaCvbpvs7Q
He averred that people from the region should not make decisions they will regret later.
Ekweremadu also likened voting for Peter Obi as “throwing away votes”.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfG4HM8g7sr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=