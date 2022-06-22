South-East Should Not Waste Their Votes On Peter Obi (Video) – Ike Ekweremadu

The South-East will vote for PDP- Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

The lawmaker from Enugu state who acknowledged that Peter Obi is a credible candidate and “their son”, said the South-East needs to be dynamic and also know that Obi who is a former Governor of Anambra state can’t win the presidential election.

He averred that people from the region should not make decisions they will regret later.

Ekweremadu also likened voting for Peter Obi as “throwing away votes”.

