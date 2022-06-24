South-South APC Leaders Pledge Support For Tinubu

Leaders of the South-South Zone of the All Progressives Congress have thrown their weight behind the presidential flagbearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, National Chairman of the APC South-South Zone, Victor Giadom, disclosed that they have asked all members of the party from the six states in the geopolitical zone to help Tinubu achieve his presidential ambition next year.

Giadom made the statement after hours of closed-door meeting with a delegation of the South-South leaders, including former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun; Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen.

According to him, the APC is determined and will do whatever it takes to ensure that Tinubu successfully takes over the governance of the country from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), after the 2023 general election.

He said, “We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those who contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-South zone will support his ticket.

“The South-South Zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.”

While pledging to work harder to restore the party dominance in the six states of the region by 2023, the leaders of the APC South-South applauded Amaechi for his political maturity and show of sportsmanship after losing the presidential ticket to Tinubu.

“We appreciate Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, our own son and former Minister of Transportation, who came second in the presidential contest, for the party unity he has demonstrated after the presidential primary.

“We, therefore, urge all party members in the South-South zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023,” Giadom stated.

He also saluted the president and the APC northern governors for their commitment to the unity of the country and for allowing a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“We congratulate them too for the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the APC to the Southern part of the country,” he said.

https://punchng.com/south-south-apc-leaders-pledge-support-for-tinubu/

