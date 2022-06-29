States In Nigeria With Largest Internet Subscribers In March 2022

States in Nigeria with largest internet subscribers as of March 2022

Lagos, Ogun, and Kano State led the list of states in Nigeria with the highest number of internet subscribers as of March 2022, jointly accounting for 23.8% of the total internet subscriber base in the country.

This is according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Internet subscribers in Nigeria increased marginally by 0.62% year-on-year to 145.85 million as of March 2022 compared to 144.95 million subscribers recorded as of the corresponding period of 2021. MTN Nigeria, Glo, and Airtel led the list of telcos with the highest internet customer base with 60.7 million, 39.57 million, and 39.4 million subscribers respectively.

In terms of porting activities, Airtel recorded the highest number of customer departures in the first quarter of the year, with MTN receiving the most in the review quarter.

Notably, a total of 6,393 airtel subscribers ported out in Q1 2022, while 1,452 new subscribers ported to MTN.

A further check reveals that Abuja recorded the highest number of internet subscriber increase on a year-on-year basis, with 487,197 additional subscribers to stand at 7.7 million, followed by Anambra, and Lagos State with 286,143 and 248,314 additional subscribers respectively.

Breakdown of top states by internet subscribers in ascending order.

5. Abuja – 7.11 million

The country’s capital accounted for 4.9% of the total internet subscribers in the country as of March 2022 at 7.11 million subscribers. Its internet subscribers increased by 487,197 year-on-year from 6.62 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

4. Oyo State – 7.52 million

Oyo State, housing the largest city in West Africa and neighboring states to Lagos and Ogun State recorded total internet subscribers of 7.52 million as of the end of the first quarter of the year, representing 5.2% of the total internet subscribers in the country.

However, the number of internet subscribers in the state reduced by 213,612 from 7.74 million recorded in Q1 2021 to 7.52 million in the review period.

3. Kano State – 8.36 million

In the highly populated state, Kano recorded a total internet subscriber base of 8.36 million as of March 2022, accounting for 5.7% of the total internet subscribers as of the same period. The state recorded 35,336 new subscribers on a year-on-year from 8.33 million recorded as of March 2021.

2. Ogun State – 8.54 million

Ogun State, which is a neighboring state to Lagos and a center for many industries in the country recorded a total internet subscriber base of 8.54 million as of March 2022, which accounts for 5.9% of the total subscribers recorded in the period under review.

However, its subscriber base was reduced on a year-on-year basis, dropping by 155,951 from 8.69 million subscribers recorded as of March 2021 to 8.54 million in Q1 2022.

1. Lagos State – 17.84 million

Lagos State, the economic hub of the nation recorded the highest number of internet subscribers in the review quarter at 17.84 million, representing 12.2% of the total internet subscribers in the country.

The number of internet subscribers in the state increased by 248,314 year-on-year from 17.59 million subscribers recorded as of the same period of 2021 to 17.84 million.

Other States

Kaduna – 6.78 million

Rivers – 5.21 million

Delta – 5.13 million

Edo – 5.08 million

Niger – 4.65 million



