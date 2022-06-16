Stella Oduah, Uche Ekwunife: Anambra Is A PDP State, Labour Party Not A Threat

Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra) says incursion of the Labour Party into Anambra through former governor Peter Obi as its Presidential Candidate, is not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oduah said this at a news conference during the presentation of certificates of return to 30 PDP candidates who won the party primaries for both the House of Assembly and National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 House of Assembly PDP candidates and 10 National Assembly candidates from Anambra North and South were presented with certificates of return.

Oduah said that Igbos should work with a party and candidate that would win the presidency and a party that would take them to the national level.

The former minister of Aviation noted that it was not the first time a new party would come into Anambra, adding that the PDP had always defeated them.

“This is not the first time a new party is coming to Anambra, we have nothing to fear, politics is local and what we are contesting for is to represent our people.

”Our people cannot leave what they know to what they don’t know. We are not jittery and we are more than capable to win the election for the PDP,” she said.

Speaking on the certificate of return , she said it was a happy day for them for receiving their certificates , adding that the journey was tedious, saying the supporters had done the right thing by voting them.

“We thank the delegates for voting us, the real election is coming and we are ready. We will put ourselves together to combat the opposition.

”Anambra is a PDP state, so having this solders with us, you can imagine what will happen when we put our strategy in place, the victory is ours,” she said.

The senator thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the PDP for a credible primaries.

She said the incumbent lawmakers among them had worked tirelessly to serve the people, adding that what the people had seen in terms of performance was a tip of the iceberg.

According to her, our people will again, see good roads and other infrastructure. We have people with capacity, the party knows that and the delegates. Continuity is what is important in legislative work.

Asked about the relationship with the APGA administration in Anambra, she said: :We will get along with the Governor.



https://thenationonlineng.net/labour-party-not-a-threat-in-anambra-stella-oduah/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1655372107

Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra central) has said it’s laughable for former Anambra Governor Peter Obi to achieve his presidential ambition on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The two-term Senator, who is gunning for another term on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), declared her party is still solid as a rock in Anambra State.

Addressing PDP stakeholders at her event Centre in Awka at the weekend, Ekwunife, said it would be a pipe dream for Obi to beat PDP or any other party in Anambra with Labour party.

Though stakeholders cautioned her at the event to shun talking ill of Obi and LP in her campaigns to avoid a backlash, she insisted PDP remained a formidable party in Nigeria.

She said the PDP remained a party to beat in the next general elections, adding that her antecedents and track record placed her above other candidates.

Ekwunife restated her commitment to bringing further development to the Senatorial District, adding that presidency would not be won on social media.

According to her, the forthcoming election would afford her the opportunity to consolidate on her achievements in the Senate.

Former Anambra PDP chairman Sir Ndubuisi Nwobu, urged party men and women to remain steadfast and work assiduously for the overall victory of the candidates in the next elections.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Charles Odedo eulogised Senator Ekwunife for her giant strides in governance.

He said that the Senator had been a performer from their days in the House of representatives .

Odedo narrated how Ekwunife defended the interest of the entire members while serving as their caucus leader.

PDP’s Senatorial candidates in the three zones in the State are: Uche Ekwunife (Central); Senator Stella Oduah (North) and Chief Chris Uba (South).



https://thenationonlineng.net/ekwunife-mocks-obis-presidential-dream-with-labour-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related